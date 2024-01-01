Monday, January 1, 2024

2035 GMT — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in an interview published by the Economist that the notion that Russia was winning the nearly two-year-old war was only a "feeling" and that Moscow was still suffering heavy battlefield losses.

Zelenskyy also said there were no real signs that Russia was interested in peace and that any indication that Russia wanted talks signified that Russia was running out of weapons and soldiers.

"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he told theBritish publication.

Zelenskyy also said that hitting Russian strength in Crimea was critical to reducing attacks on Ukraine, as was defending cities in the east of the country.

1941 GMT — Russian drones hit sites linked to Ukrainian nationalists

Russian drones have attacked a university and a museum linked to two of the most prominent 20th century defenders of Ukrainian national identity, leaving locals vowing to repair the damage.

The first smashed windows and much of the roof at the National Agrarian University, outside the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where Stepan Bandera — a hero in Ukraine but a villain according to the Kremlin — studied.

It hit on what would have been Bandera's 115th birthday.

The second ravaged a nearby museum devoted to Roman Shukhevych.

Both men were key figures in nationalist resistance to Soviet rule and were associated with the Ukrainian Insurgent Army which fought Soviet forces in World War Two.

"This is the building in which Stepan Bandera attended classes. There's a memorial plaque dedicated to Bandera, and the statue too," 82-year-old Sofia Zdorovyk said as people cleared up the rubble around her.

1522 GMT — West is Russia's enemy, not Ukraine: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the true enemy of his country is the West rather than Ukraine itself.

"The point is not that they help our enemy, but they are our enemy, they solve their issues with their (Ukraine's) hands," Putin said during a meeting at a military hospital in the Moscow region.

Stating that this has been the case "for centuries" and that it continues today, Putin said Ukraine itself is not an enemy for Russia, but rather those that intend to "destroy Russian statehood" and inflict a "strategic defeat" of Moscow on the front line.

"There are people who sympathise with us, but there are so-called (Western) elites for whom the existence of Russia, at least in its current quality, in its current size, as they think, is unacceptable," Putin further said.

Russia's president went on to argue that Western elites "nurtured" Ukraine for a long time in order to create the conflict seen today.

"Unfortunately for us, they achieved, created this conflict and are trying to solve their task with the help of Ukrainians, namely the task of fighting Russia," he said.

1511 GMT –– Ukraine seeks to buy 1 million drones in 2024

Ukraine plans to purchase at least one million drones in 2024, the country's defense minister said.

"In total, in 2024, the state plans to purchase at least one million drones. It is important that for the first time, the full real need of the military for drones has been clearly calculated and summarised," Rustem Umerov said in a column for Ukraine's state news agency, Ukrinform.

Stating that the Ukrainian Defence Ministry ordered the first batch of first-person view (FPV) drones, Umerov said that the ministry is working on effective logistics, cheaper purchases and producing a sufficient number of combat parts.

1235 GMT –– Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukraine: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will intensify strikes on military targets in Ukraine after an unprecedented attack over the weekend on the Russian city of Belgorod.

The attack killed 24 people and left over 100 wounded in Belgorod on Saturday. It came after Moscow launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities.

"We're going to intensify the strikes, no crime against civilians will rest unpunished, that's for certain," Putin said during a visit to a military hospital. He said Russia will press on with hitting what he called "military installations."