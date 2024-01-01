ISTANBUL, Türkiye — “Three, two, one... Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now!”

The resounding chant echoed last night among a group of people gathered at one of Istanbul's most iconic monuments, the Galata Tower, marking a unique welcome to the new year.

Given its popularity among tourists, the gathering included not only Turkish locals but individuals from various corners of the globe, such as Morocco, Egypt, and Malaysia—all standing in solidarity with Palestinians, facing a brutal Israeli assault in the occupied territories for nearly three months.

"I believe this is the least we can do. There's an ongoing genocide, and it's an undeniable truth. It's our responsibility to be here, especially on a day as significant as this one," Fatima Zahra from Morocco tells TRT World.

This collective voice was part of the “Countdown2Ceasefire” campaign, distinguishing it as the largest global movement ever initiated to advocate for a ceasefire and mobilise citizens worldwide during local New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31.

January 1st in Gaza

As of the first day of 2024, Israel's aggression on besieged Gaza, now in its 87th day, has resulted in the death of nearly 22,000 people, most of them women and children. An estimated 56,000 plus people have suffered injuries of varying degrees in the relentless and bombardment and ground offensive by Israel on cities, towns, and refugee camps across the coastal enclave.

Jenan Issa, one of the campaign organisers, emphasises the critical need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to halt this indiscriminate killing of civilians, particularly the most vulnerable—children, women, and the elderly. The urgency lies in delivering clean water, food, and basic necessities and putting an end to the current deplorable situation while preventing its recurrence.

“It’s the first step towards a future where traumatised communities can recover and rebuild.” she says.

“A ceasefire will quite literally save lives. But not only that, it will help prevent further loss of life due to disease and poor sanitation and weather conditions. Without a permanent ceasefire the dire conditions cannot be dealt with.”

How it all started