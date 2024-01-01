WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 140 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's North Sumatra
The group, consisting mostly of women and children, arrived by boat in North Sumatra's Deli Serdang area over the weekend, adding to a surge of arrivals of the Myanmar Muslim minority to Indonesia.
Over 140 Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia's North Sumatra
Rohingya Muslim refugees are transported as they are relocated from their temporary shelter at Balai Meuseuraya Aceh, following a protest for the deportation of the Rohingya refugees in Banda Aceh. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
January 1, 2024

More than 140 Rohingya refugees and asylum seekers have arrived in Indonesia's North Sumatra province over the weekend, state news agency Antara reported.

The group, consisting mostly of women and children, arrived by boat in North Sumatra's Deli Serdang area late on Saturday, the Antara said on Monday citing a police officer.

The arrivals came after the military said last week its navy vessel had driven away a boat carrying Rohingya in waters further north off Sumatra, as the persecuted ethnic minority faces growing hostility and rejection in Indonesia.

More than 1,500 Rohingya have landed in Indonesia since November, according to data from the United Nations' refugee agency (UNCHR).

For years Rohingya have been leaving Myanmar, where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.

RECOMMENDED

They depart usually for Indonesia or neighbouring Malaysia from November to April, when the seas are calmer.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on Refugees, but has a history of taking in refugees if they arrive.

RelatedRohingya refugee recounts perilous boat voyage from Bangladesh to Indonesia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'