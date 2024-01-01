TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence agency nabs Daesh ringleader
Turkish Intelligence Agency successfully apprehends Daesh ringleader Abdullah al Jundi in Aleppo who was planning attacks against Turkish forces in Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch zones.
Turkish intelligence agency nabs Daesh ringleader
Abdullah al Jundi, codenamed Hattab el Muhacir, was responsible for planning actions against vehicles belonging to the Turkish security forces in Syria. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
January 1, 2024

The Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) has nabbed the Daesh ringleader in Syria's Aleppo city, Abdullah al Jundi, who planned attacks against the Turkish forces in the Operation Euphrates Shield, and Olive Branch zones.

Al Jundi, codenamed Hattab el Muhacir, was responsible for planning actions against vehicles belonging to the Turkish security forces in Syria, according to information obtained from the security forces.

The terrorist was nabbed on Monday during an operation conducted by MIT and the local security forces affiliated with the Syrian National Army in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone.

The terrorist also provided information about the members of the organisation carrying out terror activities.

Some digital material belonging to the organisation was also seized during the operation, disclosing Daesh's action plans, and disrupting the organisation's activities.

RECOMMENDED

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

RelatedTurkish security forces ‘neutralise’ 3 PKK terrorists
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'