WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nobel peace laureate convicted in Bangladesh labour law case
A court in Bangladesh sentenced Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to six months’ imprisonment for labour law violations, prosecutors say, a case his supporters claim is politically motivated.
Nobel peace laureate convicted in Bangladesh labour law case
Bangladeshi Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus (C) leaves a court in Dhaka on January 1, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 1, 2024

Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus has been convicted of violating Bangladesh's labour laws in a case decried by his supporters as politically motivated.

Yunus and three colleagues from Grame en Telecom, one of the firms he founded, were accused of violating labour laws when they failed to create a workers' welfare fund in the company.

On Monday, a labour court in the capital Dhaka convicted and sentenced them to "six months' simple imprisonment", lead prosecutor Khurshid Alam Khan said, adding that all four were immediately granted bail pending appeals.

All four deny the charges. Dozens of people staged a small rally in support of Yunus outside the court.

"I have been punished for a crime that I haven't committed," Yunus told reporters after the hearing. "If you want to call it justice, you can."

Yunus is facing more than 100 other charges over labour law violations and alleged graft.

RelatedWorld leaders urge Bangladesh to drop cases against Nobel laureate
RECOMMENDED

'Travesty of justice'

Yunus told reporters after one of the hearings last month that he had not profited from any of the more than 50 social business firms he had set up in Bangladesh.

"They were not for my personal benefit," Yunus said at the time.

Another of his lawyers, Khaja Tanvir, said that the case was "meritless, false and ill-motivated".

Irene Khan, a former Amnesty chief now working as a UN special rapporteur who was present at Monday's verdict, said the conviction was "a travesty of justice".

"A social activist and Nobel laureate who brought honour and pride to the country is being persecuted on frivolous grounds," she said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'