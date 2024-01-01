Pakistan's counterterrorism police has said they arrested 21 members of outlawed militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which has been behind several deadly attacks across the country.

Acting on intelligence information, the arrests were made in the eastern Punjab province over the past two weeks, the provincial Counterterrorism Department said in a statement on Monday.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.