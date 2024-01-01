WORLD
Israel mulls plan to replace Palestinian workers with foreign labour
Expected to be presented to the Israeli economic Cabinet soon, the plan eyes implementation in 2024, aiming to bring in around 80,000 workers to fill roles in construction and agriculture sectors.
Some 150,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and around 18,500 others from Gaza used to work in Israel. / Photo: Reuters Archive  / Reuters Archive
Sena SerimSena Serim
January 1, 2024

Israeli authorities are drafting a plan that seeks to replace Palestinian workers in Israel with foreign workers, Israeli media has reported.

According to public broadcaster KAN, the plan is expected to be implemented in 2024 to reduce dependence on Palestinian labour.

The plan is set to be presented to the Israeli economic Cabinet within two weeks, the broadcaster said.

Under the plan, Israel seeks to bring some 80,000 workers from various countries, mainly from Asia, for jobs in the construction and agriculture sectors. KAN reported that Israel will seek 25,000 workers from Sri Lanka, 20,000 from China, 17,000 from India, 13,000 from Thailand and 6,000 from Moldova.

The plan, however, would require signing deals with these countries and holding talks on the conditions of the work before they go into effect, the Israeli public broadcaster further said.

According to official Israeli figures, before the October 7 events and the devastating Israeli onslaught against Gaza, some 150,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and around 18,500 others from Gaza used to work in Israel and its occupied territories.

SOURCE:AA
