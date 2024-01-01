Israel's Supreme Court has struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, a decision that threatens to reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country's ongoing war on Gaza.

Those divisions were largely put aside as the country went on war, which was triggered as a result of an unprecedented cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

Monday's court decision could reignite those tensions, which sparked months of mass protests against the government and had rattled the cohesion of the powerful military.

There was no immediate reaction from Netanyahu.

In the decision, the court narrowly voted to overturn a law passed in July that prevents judges from striking down government decisions they deem "unreasonable."

Opponents had argued that Netanyahu's efforts to remove the standard of reasonability opens the door to corruption and improper appointments of unqualified cronies to important positions.

The law was the first in a planned overhaul of the Israeli justice system. The overhaul was put on hold after Israel started a war on Gaza.

In an 8-7 decision, the Supreme Court justices struck down the law because of the "severe and unprecedented harm to the core character of the State of Israel as a democratic country."

The justices also voted 12-3 that they had the authority to overturn so-called "Basic Laws," major pieces of legislation that serve as a sort of constitution for Israel.

It was a significant blow to Netanyahu and his hard-line allies, who claimed the national legislature, not the high court, should have the final word over the legality of legislation and other key decisions.

The justices said the Knesset, or parliament, does not have "omnipotent" power.