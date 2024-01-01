An Israeli man who had never served in the military was charged with impersonating a soldier and stealing weapons after sneaking into an army unit and joining the army's invasion on besieged Gaza.

According to an indictment filed on Sunday, Roi Yifrach, 35, took advantage of the chaotic situation in the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 surprise blitz to join invasion and steal large amounts of military gear, including weapons, munitions, and sensitive communications equipment.

Israeli media said he spent time in Gaza during Israel's war on the blockaded enclave and even appeared in a photo next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during one of his visits to soldiers in the field.

Yifrach went to southern Israel on October 7 and presented himself alternately as a combat soldier from elite units, a bomb dispersal expert, and a member of the Shin Bet internal security service, the indictment said.

Police arrested Yifrach on December 17 and found large amounts of weapons, grenades, magazines, walkie-talkies, a drone, uniforms, and other military equipment in his possession.

'Why would he go to Gaza?'