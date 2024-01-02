South Korea's opposition party chief Lee Jae-myung has been attacked during a visit to the southern port city of Busan, the Yonhap news agency reported and his office confirmed.

Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport in Busan, Yonhap said on Tuesday.

The assailant was subdued and arrested at the scene, it said.

News photographs published showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed and hands of other people around him pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.