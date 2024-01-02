WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea opposition chief 'stabbed in neck' during Busan visit
Unidentified man uses knife-like weapon to wound Lee Jae-myung, head of main opposition Democratic Party, in southeastern city of Busan, local media report.
South Korea opposition chief 'stabbed in neck' during Busan visit
Lee Jae-myung falls after being attacked by an unidentified man during his visit to Busan, South Korea, January 2, 2024. Yonhap/ Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 2, 2024

South Korea's opposition party chief Lee Jae-myung has been attacked during a visit to the southern port city of Busan, the Yonhap news agency reported and his office confirmed.

Lee was stabbed on the left side of his neck with a weapon by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport in Busan, Yonhap said on Tuesday.

The assailant was subdued and arrested at the scene, it said.

News photographs published showed Lee lying on the ground with his eyes closed and hands of other people around him pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck.

RECOMMENDED

Lee has been transported to a hospital, Yonhap said.

Local media said Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown.

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to wound Lee's neck. Lee lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol by a narrow margin.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests