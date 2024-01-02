Tuesday, January 2, 2024

2008 GMT — Hamas chief Ismail Haniya has said his Palestinian resistance group "will never be defeated" after the assassination of its deputy leader Saleh al Arouri in Lebanon by Israel.

"A movement whose leaders and founders fall as martyrs for the dignity of our people and our nation will never be defeated," Haniya said in a televised address.

He also said that the assassination of al Arouri is a "terrorist act," a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and an expansion of Israel's hostility against Palestinians.

Haniya mourned al Arouri and two leaders of Al Qassam Brigades, Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, who were also killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh.

2033 GMT — Hezbollah says assassination of Hamas deputy 'will not go unanswered'

Lebanon's Hezbollah group has warned that Israel's assassination of a deputy Hamas leader in a Beirut suburb "will not go unanswered or unpunished", dubbing "a serious assault on Lebanon".

"We, Hezbollah, affirm that this crime will not go unanswered or unpunished," the group said in a statement.

"We consider the crime of assassinating Sheikh Saleh al Arouri... in the heart of the southern suburb of Beirut to be a serious assault on Lebanon... and a dangerous development in the course of the war," the statement added.

Hezbollah said later it had targeted a group of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Marj area with missiles.

2022 GMT — Israel army ready for 'any scenario'

Israel's army has said it was prepared for "any scenario" following the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al Arouri in a strike on a Beirut suburb.

"The [military] is in a very high state of readiness in all arenas, in defence and offence," army spokesperson Daniel Hagari told reporters without directly commenting on Arouri's assassination.

"We are highly prepared for any scenario." "The most important thing to say tonight is that we are focused and remain focused on fighting Hamas."

1958 GMT — Iran condemns assassination of Hamas deputy

Iran has strongly condemned an Israeli attack that killed Hamas deputy chief Saleh al Arouri in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the attack once again proves the "foundation of the Zionist regime is based on terror and crime."

The Iranian spokesperson condemned the Israeli attack as a "violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon," and called on the UN Security Council to take an "immediate and effective response to these terrorist acts of the Zionist regime."

Arouri's assassination was the "result of helplessness and heavy and irreparable defeat [of Israel] against the Palestinian resistance groups," he said.

Kanaani said the blood of slain Hamas leaders "will definitely create another boil in the veins of resistance and the motivation to fight against the Zionist occupation, not only in Palestine but also in the region."

1744 GMT —Six dead in Israeli strike that killed Hamas deputy in Beirut

Six people, including the deputy leader of Hamas, Saleh Al Arouri, have been killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, state media said, giving a new toll.

"The number of martyrs... has risen to six," in a drone strike that targeted a meeting of Palestinian factions at a Hamas office in Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said.

1836 GMT — Top UK and US diplomats discuss Houthi attacks, humanitarian situation in Gaza

The top British and American diplomats held a phone call on the rising number of attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on vessels in the Red Sea as well as worsening food insecurity in the besieged Gaza.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about the international community’s "shared condemnation of the illegal and unjustified attacks" on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants, said a UK Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

"They made clear that the UK and US will work with our partners to hold the Houthis accountable for these unlawful seizures and attacks," said the statement.

The spokesperson said Cameron raised the issue of "worsening food insecurity" in Gaza and the “urgent need for significantly more aid to reach civilians through as many routes as possible."

1828 GMT — Hamas pulls back from possible deal

Hamas has frozen any discussions on possible truces and exchanges of hostages with Israel, a Palestinian source told Anadolu.

1821 GMT — Lebanon to file complaint against Israel over Beirut attack

Lebanon will file an urgent complaint with the UN Security Council against Israel over the Beirut attack, Prime Minister Najib Mikati says.

1724 GMT — Lebanon PM condemns Israel killing of Hamas deputy leader

Lebanon's prime minister condemned Israel's killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh Al Arouri in Beirut, saying the attack "aims to draw Lebanon" further into the Israel-Hamas war.

"Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the explosion in the southern suburbs of Beirut that killed and injured many," his office said in a statement.

The attack "aims to draw Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations" with Israel at a time when Hezbollah has been exchanging daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

1627 GMT — Senior Hamas leader killed after Israeli drone strike in Beirut

An Israeli drone struck a Hamas office in Beirut's southern suburbs, killing four people, Lebanese state media said.

"Four people were martyred and a number of others injured when the Hamas office was targeted," in Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said.

Hamas deputy leader Saleh Arouri was among those killed in the explosion, according to NNA.

A high-level security official in Beirut told AFP that Arouri was killed in the Israeli strike along with his bodyguards in the Lebanese capital's southern suburbs.

Hamas vowed that the killing of the group's deputy will not "undermine the continued brave resistance" in Gaza, where the Palestinian group is battling US-backed Israeli forces. "It proves once more the utter failure of the enemy to achieve any of its aggressive goals in Gaza," senior Hamas official Izzat Al Rishq said in a statement.

1609 GMT — Israel’s 'arrogance' allowed Oct. 7 Hamas attack, says former premier

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert said Israel’s "arrogance" allowed for the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in an interview published today.

"I am certain that Israel had all the intelligence it needed to know what was happening. There were even concrete warnings from friendly intelligence services," Olmert told Spanish daily El Pais. "This was a psychological and intellectual failure, not an intelligence failure."

Olmert explained his theory that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and alleged mastermind of the attack, understood from his time in an Israeli prison that “Israelis are very arrogant, and they didn’t believe that the Palestinians could have done what they did; that they weren’t sophisticated or wise enough.”

Olmert, who served as Israeli prime minister from 2006 to 2009, and has had past spats with Netanyahu, told El Pais that it seems like the country’s current leader has “lost touch with reality.”

“He lives in a bubble… He has got to go. There is growing distrust of Netanyahu. Every day, more Israelis understand that he is not the solution. He is the problem,” Olmert said.

1603 GMT — Israel holds bodies of 450 Palestinians: NGO

Israel holds the bodies of 450 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza, according to a local non-governmental organisation.

Among the withheld bodies are 18 belonging to Palestinian detainees, who died inside Israeli jails, the National Campaign for Retrieval of Bodies of Palestinians said in a statement.

The victims “include the bodies of 21 minors, five women and 52 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

“Israel withheld 101 bodies of Palestinians in 2023, the largest to have been recorded in a year,” it added.

The NGO said the figure does not include the bodies of Palestinians held by Israeli forces in Gaza due to the lack of precise data.

1510 GMT — Hamas 'open' to one national govt in Gaza, West Bank — Haniya

Hamas chief Ismail Haniya said he is open to a single Palestinian administration to govern Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas, and the occupied West Bank.

"We have received numerous initiatives concerning the internal (Palestinian) situation, and we are open to the idea of a national government for the West Bank and Gaza," Haniya said in a televised address.

He also said that hostages abducted from Israel would only be freed from Gaza under conditions set by Hamas.

"The enemy's prisoners will only be released on terms set by the resistance," Haniya added.

1356 GMT —Israeli army says 31 soldiers injured in Gaza fighting in last 24 hours

The Israeli army said that 31 soldiers were injured in the besieged Gaza over the past 24 hours.

Figures released by the army showed that 983 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave on Oct. 27.

According to the figures, 507 soldiers died and 2,265 others injured since the outbreak of the war in October.7

1314 GMT — Several killed in Israeli bombardment of HQ in Khan Younis: Palestinian Red Crescent

ThePalestinian Red Crescent said that "several" people were killed and wounded in the renewed Israeli bombardment of its headquarters in Gaza's Khan Younis.

Israeli fighter jets struck the eighth floor of the Palestine Red Crescent Society headquarters in southern Gaza.

“Several people were killed and injured in the attack that targeted our premises in Khan Younis,” the society said in a statement, without giving an exact figure.

Hundreds of displaced Palestinians had taken shelter at the premises of the humanitarian aid organisation in Khan Younis amid relentless Israeli attacks on the city.