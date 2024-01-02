WORLD
Israeli post-war scenario: splitting Gaza into small areas ruled by tribes
Rather than a single political entity ruling Gaza, local media says the Israeli army wants to divide the Palestinian enclave into regions and sub-regions that Tel Aviv would communicate with separately.
Up to 1.9 million people, or over 85 percent of the population, have been displaced across Gaza by Israeli attacks, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2024

A post-war scenario in Gaza has come to light in which the Israeli army could divide the besieged territory into areas ruled by tribes or clans rather than a single political entity.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, the plan was devised by the Israeli army and is expected to be presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday.

It stipulates that Gaza be divided into regions and sub-regions, with Israel communicating separately with each group for matters including the distribution of humanitarian aid.

The proposed scheme may also extend to the occupied West Bank and recommends dividing the territories into emirates and Israel retaining security control.

RelatedEU monitors Israel's post-war occupation plans in Palestine

Palestinian Authority rule

Tel Aviv is yet to comment on the report, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said on several occasions that he will not allow the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the occupied West Bank, to have any role in ruling Gaza in the post-war period.

The stance contradicts the US position, which has suggested that the Palestinian Authority should rule over Gaza after the end of the conflict, which erupted with the October 7 cross-border offensive by Hamas.

Israel's onslaught has killed nearly 22,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left the besieged territory into ruins as most of its infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged.

Up to 1.9 million people, or over 85 percent of the population, have been displaced across Gaza, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack on October 7.

RelatedIsrael seeks 'post-war Gaza buffer zone', informs regional powers
