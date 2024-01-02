Nearly three months have lapsed since Israel's onslaught on Gaza began. However, there are more questions than answers, as the Israeli forces appear overwhelmed by the intensity of the Palestinian resistance.

While the Israeli military bombards civilians frantically and indiscriminately, the Gaza resistance has been striking hard at the elite military personnel venturing on the ground.

In this context, certain power centres in Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted to expand the conflict, hoping to involve the United States directly in the conflict. Initially, they had expected Hezbollah to open up a new front along the border with Lebanon, a terrain the Israeli forces knew very well.

However, a different choice has emerged, embodied by the Houthis in Yemen.

The Houthis, key players in Yemen's civil unrest since 2014, have targeted trade vessels en route to Israel through the Red Sea's Bab el Mandeb Strait.

One of their most audacious actions occurred on December 12 when they unleashed a naval missile against a Norwegian ship, carrying oil for Israel, that refused to stop.

One of the cargo ships they seized, the Galaxy Leader, was even turned into a tourist destination.

The Houthis continue to assert that they will solely target vessels heading to Israel as long as the Israeli attacks on Gaza continue, stressing that the sole condition for de-escalation hinges on Israel's cessation of hostilities and the opening of humanitarian aid channels to Gaza.

Under the justification of safeguardingmaritime navigation in the Red Sea, Washington has immediately taken measures, forming a multinational coalition, which is incidentally marked by the notable absence of Arab countries (save for the small state of Bahrain).

Yet, it appears that Washington's aspirations have hit a snag. It turns out that certain European allies with this naval coalition are inclined to pursue independent actions rather than marching in step with American command on anti-Houthi operations.

They seem to prefer, at best, maintaining cooperation at the levels of information exchange and personnel sharing.

Houthi gameplan

So, what is the endgame for the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen? And what is the broader geostrategic impact?

First, the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have caused immediate economic repercussions.

Leading global maritime companies, including Hapag-Lloyd, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Evergreen, and the energy giant British Petroleum (BP), have suspended operations until security guarantees are in place. Other multinational firms could follow suit soon.

The primary concern amidst these disruptions lies in the potential rerouting of LNG tankers, opting for a three-week longer and more expensive pathway.

These developments will lead to global energy market price hikes and a spillover effect on interconnected sectors. Nevertheless, the impact on global supply chains is anticipated to be limited, according to Goldman Sachs and S&P experts.