Hasbara is a Hebrew term that literally means “explanation,” but in Zionist terminology denotes public relations or propaganda. A ministry of Hasbara was established in 1974 with Shimon Peres (who later became Prime Minister and then President of Israel) at the helm.

It was disbanded in 1975, but hasbara has remained a vital Israeli policy that has been front and centre each time Israel has been involved in a major conflict – including the 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the 1987 intifada (uprising) and the 2000 or second intifada.

In 2009, after the onslaught on Gaza known as "Operation Cast Lead," the ministry was resurrected as the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs. Hasbara has a global reach in part because the Zionist movement itself is networked and organised in more than 30 countries.

‘Horizontal, hip’ propaganda

The evolution of hasbara has been a topic for a wide range of Zionist bodies in addition to the former Hasbara ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These include government created and run groups as well as a whole host of think tanks, lobby groups and Zionist movement outfits.

One key venue for the development of international hasbara strategy has been the Global Forum for Combating Antisemitism – a group set up in 2000 which has held periodic conferences in Israel and elsewhere.

At a 2009 conference, the working group on “Delegitimization of Israel: ‘Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions’” argued that the “fight” against BDS ought to be “Horizontal, Hip, and Hysterical.”

The strategy included “some central coordination” via a “war room.” The “war room” is a coordinating space first trialled at Reichman University in Herzliya (formerly known as the Inter Disciplinary Center), the only private university in Israel.

The idea behind a war room was formed in the aftermath of the 2006 Lebanon war, and was put into practice as part of Operation Cast Lead in December 2008 via a collaboration between the university, the foreign ministry and the lobby group StandWithUs, which has been funded by the Israeli government.

But this coordination by and with the government was to be camouflaged and hidden by a “grassroots” strategy so that the hasbara campaign would be portrayed as independent of government, even though it was not.

“We must not forget,” the working group noted, “the importance of the netroots in combating BDS. The fight needs to be horizontal not hierarchical — what we used to call ‘grassroots’ empowering college students to get involved using their skills, their media, their networks to push back.”

The working group went on to explain that “the fight should be ‘hip,’ rooted in the language and mores of the 21st century, presenting an updated, exciting, relevant celebration of modern Israel.”

Among the ways to do this was to market female sexuality and to fully enter the world of social media. Both began at the same time, at the behest of Israel’s New York Consulate.

‘Lad mag’ IDF photo shoot

One of the earliest ventures was the 2007 photo spread “Women of the Israel Defense Forces,” a feature of four beautiful young women who had served in the IDF in men’s magazine Maxim. The feature had been encouraged by the Israeli consulate in New York. The campaign was partly paid for by the American-Israel Friendship League and Israel21C. Both these pro-Israel groups are funded by Zionist foundations in the US and elsewhere.

The feature was introduced by Maxim as follows: “They’re drop-dead gorgeous and can take apart an Uzi in seconds. Are the women of the Israeli Defense Forces the world’s sexiest soldiers?” Four members of the occupation forces were featured and they were identified only by first names.

Yarden said “target practice was her favourite activity.” She added, “I loved shooting the M-16… And I was good at hitting the targets.” She then joined Aman, Israel’s military intelligence corps.

Nivit said “My job was top secret… I can’t talk about it other than to say I studied some Arabic!”

A third participant was Gal: “I taught gymnastics and callisthenics… The soldiers loved me because I made them fit.” Gal is referred to as a “former Miss Israel,” and is of course Gal Gadot, now a film star and celebrity Zionist propagandist.

Israel was reportedly so pleased with the issue that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held an event celebrating its publication, complete with an appearance from Gal Gadot.

Gadot’s career subsequently took off to the extent that she was retained by luxury and consumer brands such as Gucci, Revlon, and Reebok. In 2016, she played Wonder Woman in the Hollywood film of the same name. One observer wrote, “I’m saddened to see a narrative franchise I’ve loved from childhood sullied by direct immersion in anti-Palestinian bloodlust.”

David Dorfman, who at the time was a media advisor at the consulate in New York, was quoted by the BBC as saying: "Males that age have no feeling towards Israel one way or another, and we view that as a problem, so we came up with an idea that would be appealing to them.”

“Israel is keen,” reported the Guardian “to sell itself as a western country with beaches and nightclubs rather than a country full of religious zealots which has been in a permanent state of emergency since its creation.”

As another example, in 2016, VICE ran a photo project, which was obviously cleared by the IDF, that included a series of portraits shot by a former Israeli soldier, which it described as an "intimate series" depicting the soldiers' "defiant femininity.”

The social media strategy

Another hasbara campaign involves the IDF’s social media strategy, which launched in 2007 with MySpace and Facebook. The Guardian attributed that policy to David Saranga, then Consul for Media and Public Affairs at the Israeli consulate in New York. Saranga is now the head of Digital at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tel Aviv.

The next element focused on Youtube from 2008, “when they started posting footage of air strikes on their official channel.” Later, the IDF branched out to other social media including Flickr, Instagram and TikTok.

The IDF launched a Flickr account in 2010. Amongst the collections of images is a “Women of the IDF” album which was created in 2018, and features female occupation forces personnel almost exclusively in uniform.

The IDF Instagram account appears to have been launched in 2012. Today it has some 1.3 million followers. In 2016 it was reported that “An Instagram account where beautiful Israeli soldiers show off their sexy snaps has attracted tens of thousands of followers.”

The account titled “Hot Israeli Army Girls” was splashed all over UK tabloid press along with multiple shots of the “hot” women. The account is now defunct, but since then the IDF joined Twitter via the @IDFSpokespercon account in October 2018.

The IDF’s TikTok account was launched in 2020. By 2021, it had “garnered more than 90,000 followers.” Today it has some 373,300 followers.

In 2021, Rolling Stone magazine dissected the IDF’s use of TikTok to post what were called “thirst traps” — defined as “an action, image, or statement designed to solicit sexual attention.”

As Alainna Liloia wrote the same year: “Israeli propaganda on social media emphasises the beauty and femininity of female soldiers to distract from the violent crimes Israel is committing against Palestinians.”

Ministry of Strategic Affairs

Hasbara and the campaign against BDS specifically became the responsibility of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs (MSA) in 2015. The ministry’s director general, a former intelligence officer, made it clear that its work “stays under the radar.” Gilad Erdan – a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — was at that time both strategic affairs minister and public security minister.

In 2017, Erdan explained why the MSA used front organisations: “Most of the ministry’s actions are not of the ministry, but through bodies around the world who do not want to expose their connection with the state.”

Nonetheless, a key element of the strategy was publicly linked to the MSA via Erdan’s own efforts in promoting an app, Act.il, which encouraged users to post “desired messages” on social media. A leaked internal report claimed that the app had 15,000 “online volunteers” from 73 countries. There was also an associated campaign website 4IL. Erdan himself launched the app at a rooftop party in New York in 2017. As the Electronic Intifada put it he did “his best ‘down with the kids’ act by donning a DJ’s headphones.”

Posing for the cameras with him was model and former Miss Israel Yityish “Titi” Aynaw. The footage of this embarrassing affair is still available on Youtube.

Perhaps one explanation for this might be found in the suggestion that Hasbara should be “hip.” Nevertheless after The Electronic Intifada and other publications exposed Act.IL’s activities, the group “took measures to obscure its links to the Israeli government – all while claiming to be a grassroots ‘student initiative’.”

One of the ministry’s websites that was set up in 2017 – named 4IL – promoted the Act.IL app. At first, the site’s home page displayed the ministry’s small logo at the top. But then, it moved to the bottom, where, as the Electronic Intifada reported “it is easy to miss.” After that, all mention of the Act.IL app was removed from the site.