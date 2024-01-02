Türkiye's exports in 2023 hit a record high of $255.8 billion, ticking up 0.6 % from the previous year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"Thus, the figure surpassed our medium-term programme's target of $255 billion," Erdogan said at the "2023 Export Figures Announcement Program" on Tuesday.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio gained 0.8 % points from the previous year to reach 70.7 % in 2023, the president said, stressing that the country's foreign trade deficit narrowed by 3.2% year-on-year in 2023.

"Except for July, our trade gap shrank annually in the last seven months of 2023," he explained. Adding that Türkiye aims to boost its goods and services exports in 2024 to over $375 billion, the country has "more than enough power to achieve this target," he said.

In the third quarter of 2023, Türkiye continued its uninterrupted growth trend for the past 13 quarters by growing at 5.9%, becoming the second-fastest-growing country among G20 nations.

Continuous growth

President Erdogan stated in his speech that despite some being disturbed, Türkiye continues to grow, develop, and create new success stories in line with the principles of growth through investment, employment, production, and export.

He emphasised the significance of the success achieved in the economy, considering the challenges faced in recent years, ranging from terrorism and coup attempts to street incidents and currency attacks.

Highlighting that Türkiye's economy grew by an average of 6% annually during the 2012-2022 period, surpassing the global average of 3.4%, Erdogan mentioned that even global challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply chain disruptions, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the raw material and energy crisis couldn't slow down the country's economic growth.

He mentioned the positive development in the composition of growth, with a notable increase of 14.7% in investments in the third quarter of 2023, marking the highest level in the last two years. He also emphasised the contribution of goods and services exports to the Gross Domestic Product growth, which was 0.3 % in the third quarter of 2023.

Fight against inflation without compromise

Expressing satisfaction with the reflection of strong production effects in recent employment data, Erdogan also mentioned that more than 4 million additional employments were created in the last three years compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Erdogan emphasised that, like other economies worldwide, Türkiye's biggest concern is inflation triggered by the cost of living, and stated that they aim to reduce inflation to single-digit figures without compromising production, employment, and economic growth.

They will not allow those with insatiable greed to take advantage of various excuses to threaten the livelihoods, prosperity, property, assets, and money of the Turkish people, he said.

Fight against inflation

Regarding the dual-path fight against the cost of living, with controls on one side and measures and regulations on the other, he expressed confidence that the efforts focusing on investment, employment, and production, prioritising access to finance for exporters, will eventually remove inflation from the daily lives of the citizens.