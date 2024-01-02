Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has said it was open to an immediate, unconditional ceasefire through talks with the Sudanese army as it signed a declaration with the Taqadum civilian coalition and invited the army to do the same.

"If the army came with this same document I would sign it immediately," RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Tuesday about the declaration, which also included commitments to return millions of displaced people to their homes, create safe passages and include civilians in peace talks.

A nine-month war in Sudan, which now faces the world's largest displacement crisis, has devastated the country's infrastructure and prompted warnings of famine.

Attempts to end the conflict through negotiations, led by the United States and Saudi Arabia, have so far come to nothing and previous agreements to protect civilians have gone unheeded.

By signing the so-called Addis Ababa Declaration, which is intended to serve as the basis for further negotiations and a political settlement, the RSF has made its clearest commitment to ending the war so far.

But with the RSF, which is accused by the US of crimes against humanity, gaining an upper hand in recent weeks, it is unclear to what extent Dagalo will implement the declaration's commitments.

He apologised on Tuesday for violations and has said rogue actors will be dealt with.

Related Sudan's RSF chief Dagalo seeks dialogue with African civilian leaders

War crimes allegations

Although the RSF has publicised the return of police and markets in some areas under its control, residents and human rights monitors say soldiers have occupied and looted homes and detained and sometimes killed civilians.