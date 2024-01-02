WORLD
Turkish man shot by German police laid to rest in Mannheim
The German police face intense social media criticism for their method of "neutralisation" following the fatal shooting of a Turkish man.
Police officers who attended the ceremony did not wear formal uniforms. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 2, 2024

Ertekin Ozkan, a 49-year-old Turkish man who was fatally shot by German police, was laid to rest at Mannheim cemetery.

Turkish Consul General in Karlsruhe Mahmut Niyazi Sezgin and Ozkan's relatives attended the funeral on Tuesday.

Police officers who attended the ceremony did not wear formal uniforms.

On December 23, police in the southern German city of Mannheim killed Ozkan after claiming that he was holding a knife and threatening officers with an attack.

Following the fatal shooting, the German police method of "neutralisation" was heavily criticised on social media.

With several videos posted on social media showing the shooting of Ozkan while he was some 3-4 metres away from the police team, social media users said police should have attempted to injure him rather than fatally shooting the Turkish man.

