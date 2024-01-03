Saleh al Arouri, the deputy political head of Hamas and a founder of the group's military wing, had been in Israel's sights for years before he was assassinated in a drone strike in a southern suburb of Beirut.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill him even before October 7 surprise blitz by Hamas.

Israel had accused Arouri, 57, of masterminding attacks against it in the occupied West Bank, where he was the group's top commander.

In 2015, the US Department of the Treasury designated Arouri as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist", offering $5 million for information about him.

Some Israeli lawmakers celebrated the assassination while Mike Waltz, a Florida Republican, hailed the assassination of Arouri and called it a "very big deal".

Asked about assassination threats against him in an interview with Beirut-based Al Mayadeen in August, Arouri said, "It is not strange for us for the commanders and cadres of the movement to be martyred."

"I never expected to reach this age, so I am living on borrowed time," he said.

In the same interview, he threatened that in case of a war, "Israel will suffer a defeat unprecedented in history."

Arouri's life and history

Born in the town of Aroura in the occupied West Bank, Arouri joined Hamas and eventually went into exile, first to Damascus, where then Syrian government was a strong supporter of the group.

He resided in Syria for three years before leaving, living as a nomad between several countries.

He left in 2011 when Hamas split with regime leader Bashar al Assad, siding with the opposition in Syria's civil war.

He later moved to Lebanon in 2018 until his assassination on Jan. 2.

Arriving in Beirut, Arouri made few public appearances. Hamas was able to build up its political and military presence in Lebanon.

In early September, Arouri held a meeting with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah that was attended by Ziad Nakhaleh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, during which they discussed the situation in the Palestinian territories. A similar meeting was convened after October 7.

Drone strike