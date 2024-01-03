The European Union has insisted Somalia's sovereignty should be respected after Ethiopia signed a controversial deal with breakaway Somaliland.

The EU said in a statement on Tuesday that it "would like to remind the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations."

"This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region," the statement from an EU spokesperson said.

The memorandum of understanding signed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday gives Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port of Berbera and a leased military base.

Abiy’s office hailed the pact as “historic,” saying it is “intended to serve as a framework for the multisectoral partnership between the two sides.” It said the agreement will also strengthen the security, economic and political partnership between the two sides.

However, Somalia branded the accord an "aggression" and vowed to defend its territory.

"As a government, we have condemned and rejected the illegal infringement of Ethiopia into our national sovereignty and territorial integrity yesterday,” Mohamud said.

"Not an inch of Somalia can or will be signed away by anybody. Somalia belongs to the Somali people. This is final."

The government in Mogadishu also recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia and issued an appeal to the international community to stand by its side over the "blatant assault" on its sovereignty.