Four Chinese balloons were detected moving across the median line separating Taiwan from China, with three flying directly above the island, Taipei's defence ministry has said.

A graphic released by the ministry on Wednesday showed three balloons headed northeast above Taiwan after appearing "southwest of Ching-Chuan-Kang", home to a military airbase in the western city of Taichung.

The lowest altitude measured for one of them was 12,000 feet (3,658 metres).

Tuesday's balloon incidents came less than two weeks before the self-ruled island will hold a pivotal election and was the second consecutive day such objects were detected above Taiwan.

The ministry began reporting them for the first time in December, publicly identifying six incidents.

It said on Wednesday it was "closely monitoring and will take appropriate measures" on the balloons, depending on the "nature, altitude and possible hazards of the targets".

'Grey zone' tactics

Conflict expert Ou Sifu of Taiwan's Institute of National Defense and Security Research said the balloons are "for military coercion and psychological warfare".