In anti-terror operations against Daesh across 9 provinces centred in Istanbul, 25 out of the 32 detained suspects apprehended for plotting attacks on synagogues and churches in Istanbul have been arrested.

Following the joint operation by the National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and the Istanbul Police, the legal procedures for the 32 suspects, arrested by the Istanbul Anti-Terrorism teams, have been concluded.

Of the individuals sent to court after a health check, 25 have been arrested. Judicial control measures, such as house arrest, were applied to a total of five people, while two suspects were referred for deportation procedures.

