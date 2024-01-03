A succession of high and low sounds from the Nigerien musician's drum is a kind of telegram but few today understand its message.

Each beat is a syllable in the Hausa language.

"You see, he heard his name!" said Oumarou Adamou, alias Maidouma, one of Niger's most celebrated traditional musicians, delighted when his assistant responded to the call.

He's a master of the douma, a typical percussion instrument which he plays with sticks and by rotating his bare foot on its goatskin membrane.

But with rap and electronic music now more likely to enthral Niger's youth, being able to decipher the drumbeats is a dying art.

On stages around the world, Maidouma, dressed in his sky-blue boubou, is an ambassador for his country's musical heritage.

At home, he's also the guardian of a prized array of percussion, string and wind instruments housed at the state-owned Centre of Musical Training and Promotion (CFPM) in the capital Niamey.

The collection is all the more cherished for having been saved from a fire at the national museum in 2011.

'All gone'

"Our traditional musical instruments are in danger of disappearing," Adamou said.

"The young people of today all want to play modern instruments like the guitar and drums."

The advanced age of players of traditional instruments, such as the molo, a type of lute, or the kalangou, an elongated drum, raises fears the know-how will die out with them.

"How many artists practise here? That's over, they've all gone," said Yacouba Moumouni, alias Denke Denke, who plays the traditional Fulani flute and is a singer.

Deeper problems

A lack of money hinders conservation efforts in one of the world's poorest countries. Some 70 percent of Niger's population is aged under 25.