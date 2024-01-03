The heat in China was relenting in 2023 with temperature records broken from Beijing to Shanghai, echoing the global heatwave phenomena that also engulfed most of the world and raised more concerns about global climate change.

China's searing heat led to 127 national weather stations breaking records for daily high temperatures in 2023, state media reported on Tuesday.

Beijing smashed a 23-year-old record in July with 27 consecutive days of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

The national average temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius (51.3 Fahrenheit), the highest since 1961 and 0.8 degrees Celsius higher than a normal reading of 9.9 Celsius (49.8F), broke the record of 10.5 Celsius (50.9F) set in 2021, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Most of the country was 0.5-1 degrees Celsius warmer. The average temperature in 13 provinces, cities or regions including Beijing, Shandong, Liaoning, Xinjiang and Henan were all at the highest since 1961, CCTV said.

China experienced a stretch of record-breaking heat and extreme weather, with readings at one weather station in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang on July 16 hitting an all-time high of 52.2 degrees Celsius (126 Fahrenheit).