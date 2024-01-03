Thousands of doctors have walked off the job in Britain, the start of a six-day strike that was set to be the longest in the history of the state-funded National Health Service.

Managers said on Wednesday that tens of thousands of scheduled appointments and operations will be cancelled during the walkout across England and Wales by junior doctors, those in the first years of their careers.

The doctors, who form the backbone of hospital and clinic care, plan to stay off the job until 7 AM on Tuesday.

Senior doctors and other medics have had to be drafted in to cover emergency services, critical care and maternity services.

Julian Hartley, chief executive of health care managers' organisation NHS Providers, said the strike came at one of the toughest times of the year for the health service, “immediately after the Christmas and New Year period because of the pressures the demands, and of course, we’ve got flu, we’ve got Covid.

“So there’s going to be an impact on patients that will be significant,” he said.