As the blinkered Western media continue to push Israel's outlandish claims of rape by Hamas fighters during the October 7 cross-border assault, the New York Times has ended with egg on its face after the family of an Israeli woman refuted claims that she was raped and mutilated.

The news report comes amid Israel's continuous and indiscriminate bombing of Gaza for nearly three months, which has killed close to 22,000 Palestinians – most of them women and children.

As global condemnation of Israeli atrocities on Palestinian civilians continues to grow, the Netanyahu government has stepped up its propaganda war with the help of US media outlets, trying to portray Hamas as a monster.

Like similar reports in the Western media, the New York Times article dated December 28 came under scrutiny for its coverage of unverified rape allegations involving an Israeli woman named Gal Abdush.

The piece claims to have verified video evidence but raises questions about the nature of the verification.

While previous articles on the subject included disclaimers about the inability to independently confirm the allegations, the recent New York Times article took a different approach.

It asserted that the video evidence had been verified, but this verification only confirmed the identity of Gal Abdush, not the rape allegations.

The article suggests that "Israeli police officials said they believed that Ms. Abdush was raped", emphasising that these are still Israeli officials' claims.

However, a family member of Gal Abdush, Miral Alter, contradicted the NYT narrative.