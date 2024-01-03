At least 103 people have been killed in Iran as two bombs in quick succession struck a crowd commemorating slain general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing, state media reported.

Wednesday's blasts, which state television called a "terrorist attack", came with tensions running high in the Middle East a day after Hamas senior Saleh al Aruri was assasinated in an Israeli drone attack on a Beirut southern suburb.

The blasts struck near the Saheb al Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani's southern hometown where he is buried, as supporters gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his killing in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport.

Kerman's deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, said the explosions were a "terrorist attack".

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

"The number of people killed rose to 103 following the death of people injured during the terrorist explosions," said official IRNA news agency, which earlier reported 73 deaths.

Another 141 people were wounded in the bombings, IRNA said, adding that some were in "critical condition".

Iran's Tasnim news agency, quoting informed sources, said "two bags carrying bombs went off" at the site.

"The perpetrators... of this incident apparently detonated the bombs by remote control," Tasnim added.

The ISNA news agency quoted Kerman mayor Saeed Tabrizi as saying the bombs exploded 10 minutes apart.

"We were walking towards the cemetery when a car suddenly stopped behind us and a waste bin containing a bomb exploded," an eyewitness was quoted by ISNA as saying.

"We only heard the sound of the explosion and saw people falling. There was a bomb in the trash can," the witness added.