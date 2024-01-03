POLITICS
Türkiye surpasses the target of $20 billion by one-third in 2023
"Turkish contractors reached $501.9 billion in 12,071 projects across 135 countries," Turkish Trade Minister Bolat says, addressing an event organised by the Turkish Contractors' Association.
Türkiye's Trade Minister, Omer Bolat, joined the Contractors' Association. / Photo: AA / AA
January 3, 2024

Turkish contractors undertook $27.4 billion worth of overseas projects in 2023, the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the nation's trade minister has said.

"We achieved to close the year surpassing our target of $20 billion by one-third," Omer Bolat told an event organised by the Turkish Contractors' Association in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

The total worth of 12,071 contacting projects undertaken by Turks in135 countries has increased to $501.9 billion by the end of last year, Bolat said.

"Despite everything," Russia retained the top spot in terms of project size undertaken by Turkish contractors with $4.6 billion, he stressed.

Romania, where Turkish companies mostly undertake railway, metro and highway projects, was placed second with a size of $3.6 billion. Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia ranked third and fourth, Bolat said.

