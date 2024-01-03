UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon have warned that increased hostilities could prove "devastating", a day after a presumed Israeli strike killed Hamas's deputy leader in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut.

"We are deeply concerned at any potential for escalation that could have devastating consequences for people on both sides," UNIFIL deputy spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said on Wednesday.

"We continue to implore all parties cease their fire, and any interlocutors with influence to urge restraint."

The strike on Tuesday killed Saleh al Arouri, deputy head of Hamas, in Beirut's southern suburbs, two Lebanese security officials told AFP news agency, blaming Israel.

Hamas confirmed Aruri's death, which Lebanese state media said came in an Israeli drone strike that also killed six others.

Hamas said Arouri would be buried on Thursday in Beirut's Shatila Palestinian refugee camp.

The attack marked an escalation in the nearly three-month-old war.

Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily border fire with Israel since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

More than 160 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah members but also more than 20 civilians including three journalists, according to an AFP tally.