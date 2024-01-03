In a meeting under the chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Defence Industry Executive Committee gathered to evaluate the current status, future goals, and critical projects of the defence industry, Türkiye's Communications Directorate has announced.

During the meeting, decisions were made regarding the design phase of the aircraft carrier within the scope of military ship projects, as well as the construction of MILGEM 9-10-11-12 class frigates, offshore patrol vessels, new type amphibious assault ships, the next-generation mine-hunting ship, and the national assault boat.

Discussions were held and decisions were reached on adding new Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) to the inventory, enhancing their capabilities, and ensuring logistical support.

Future activities of the national combat aircraft KAAN, procurement of HURKUS aircraft, GOKBEY helicopters, as well as the logistical requirements of Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft were deliberated upon, and necessary decisions were taken.