Palestinian mourners broke into sobs as they huddled around defiant family members of slain Hamas deputy Saleh al Arouri in his village in the occupied West Bank, a day after his death in Lebanon.

Arouri, exiled from his village Arura since he was released from an Israeli jail in 2010, was killed in a drone strike on a southern Beirut suburb that Lebanese officials said was carried out by Israel.

Holding a photograph of her son framed in gold, Aisha al Arouri, 81, said she struck a note of defiance when weeping village women informed her of his death.

"I told them: 'Why are you crying? Do not cry. Bring a box of sweets and distribute them to the people,'" she told AFP news agency, placing her son's picture in her lap.

"He asked for martyrdom," she said. "And he got it."

Accused by Israel of masterminding numerous attacks against the country, Arouri was elected in 2017 as deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, officially becoming the movement's number two.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for his killing.

But Arouri, based in Lebanon, was in its crosshairs following October 7, when Hamas fighters from Gaza stormed into southern Israel and launched a deadly attack on Israeli communities.

The attack resulted in the death of some 1,140 people dead in Israel. Hamas also seized around 250 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Unanswered calls

After the attack, the worst in its history, Israel began a relentless bombardment and ground offensive that has killed at least 22,313 people, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Dalal al Arouri, sister of Arouri, told AFP she was questioned by Israeli intelligence after she met him in person in Saudi Arabia last summer.

She last spoke to him for a few minutes on the morning of October 7. "He told me: 'I am fine,'" she said, adding that he informed her that Hamas had launched a raid on southern Israel.

Dalal said she was unable to reach his phone after news of his killing emerged on Tuesday, confirming her fears.