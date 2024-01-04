Israel’s monthslong bombing campaign in Gaza has sparked protests around the world.

In the United States, some of the loudest calls for a ceasefire have come from Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), a non-profit group founded in 1996 that describes itself as “the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world.”

Among its most stalwart members is Rosalind Petchesky, an 81-year-old New Yorker and retired professor. Petchesky was awarded a MacArthur Fellowship (the “genius grant”) in 1995 and is a prolific author. Her latest book, A Land With A People: Palestinians and Jews Confront Zionism, was published in 2021.

Petchesky recently sat down with TRT World to discuss why she’s spending her golden years protesting against Israel, what it’s like to get arrested multiple times and how she hopes more Americans gather the courage to speak up against genocide.

TRT World: Let’s start with an easy question. How many times have you been arrested?

Rosalind Petchesky: Three. But, you know, I always tell people you've got to put “arrest” in quotes because there's a whole protocol and culture of arresting in New York.

These cops don't like to arrest old white ladies. There's a gender, age, class and race thing going on. And the first time they wouldn't arrest me. I was in Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn. I had just come in from a trip. The (conflict in Gaza) had just broken out. It was October 13th and my organisation Jewish Voice for Peace was going to do civil disobedience in Grand Army Plaza, and then march to Senator (Chuck) Schumer's home, which is right near there. We do that often.

And we sat down in the street, a cop came, tried to pull me up, pulled me up. I thought, okay, now I'm gonna get arrested. And then he just left me. And I sat back down, another cop came, a woman, and she pulled me up and I thought, now she'll arrest me. No.

She said, would you like to go sit on that bench over there, treating me like a little feeble old lady. Oh my God. And it was very infuriating because it was my purpose to get arrested. All my friends were getting arrested. They were being pulled onto a cop bus. So I pretended I had my handcuffed behind my back. And I walked into the bus with everybody else. So literally I arrested myself. But they did give me a ticket. So officially I was arrested.

The second time we were in Grand Central Station and I was officially arrested there, but I had to work at it. I mean, they didn't want to. (The cop) said, “you have a cane.” I said, “here, you take my cane.”

And the third time was when 18 of us Jewish elderly women chained ourselves to the White House fence. Again, they came, they were so quiet. They were so polite. They said, all right, we have these cutters. We're gonna cut off the chains, and we're gonna take you over to this little van and give you a ticket. And I still have that ticket. I can show it to you. It just says we put something on the fence that we weren't supposed to. And I don't think we're ever gonna hear from them again. No. So, I don't know if you'd call that an arrest.

TRT World: It seemed symbolic to me. You're saying you wanted to get arrested. What is your motivation for that?

Ros Petchesky: It is symbolic. And I don't think it's any great risk. Now, I realise it isn't. But it is a way of making a statement. And I felt strongly that I, as an elderly woman who is retired, who no longer has any children or dependents at home, it's my responsibility.

It's my responsibility to speak out with my body and my voice as much as I possibly can to try to stop this madness, this genocide. So I'm all in to do that. And I guess it's easier now when I have learned that they're not gonna put me in jail for any extended time. I'm not gonna get beaten or anything like that. So thank you very much for that privilege. I will use it.

TRT World: And do you think that it's making a difference? It feel like things are just getting worse. We have 22,000 people killed now, funded by US tax dollars.

Ros Petchesky: Absolutely. We all feel that way. And in JVP we're in anguish. We've done so much. We've done everything we can do. We shut down eight bridges across the country. (We’ve protested at) the largest train station in America.

We've been out there. We've been lobbying. We've been, you know, working with the handful of sympathetic people in Congress to push for an immediate ceasefire, which is the least thing you could imagine. How could anyone object to a ceasefire? What is wrong with these people? And still, it goes on.

There's very little food. There's no medical anything. And it just goes on. And so I agree with you. But one can't give into despair. We just cannot give into despair, and we have to keep fighting. So JVP is gonna escalate up, we are really gonna go after the culprits here in the US.

TRT World: As far as the American people, we know the culprits in the leadership, but what do you think people are missing? Like, why is this message not getting through to the mainstream that these people are being killed?

Ros Petchesky: To answer your first question, I think a lot of people do see it partially. They see it, they can't avoid it, but they would like to avoid it. I think that people are worried about a lot of things. They're worried about the climate, they're worried about the economy, even though supposedly it's good. There's a lot to create anxiety. And then we have this horrible election coming up. So there's a lot that's distracting people.

But also, there's something deep, and I think about this a lot in terms of my own immediate family, to be honest. Why can't they feel what I feel? And in part, it's because they are privileged.

They have a wonderful, nice life. They don't, they almost can't stand to be pulled into a very negative, terrible situation. They want to continue to enjoy their life. I mean, I'm talking about teenagers and adults who I love with all my heart, but they aren't me.

They aren't ignorant. They're very smart. They know what's happening, but they just aren't ready to take it on into their hearts. And so they aren't going to do anything. And that's just for me, very hard. I think a lot of people are like that. I think a lot of people don't want to see.

TRT World: It's almost more than they feel like they could bear or change by themselves. And I wonder if historically that's how things have always been. Like with the Civil Rights movement. It took a certain tipping point to get more people on board, right?

Ros Petchesky: Yes. People have to feel. It affects them in some way. And even as much as you say, “this is your tax money, this is your dollars. What, you want your tax dollars to go to massacres and genocide and war and weapons?” And they will agree with you, but how far are they willing to go? I don't know. I mean, what's the tipping point here? I think we're going have to pay attention to electoral politics.

TRT World: And in terms of your family, what has their reaction been to you getting arrested and putting yourself out there?

Ros Petchesky: Well, it's a mixture. In some ways I think they're proud of me and they aren't against what I do, but they don't agree with all the things I say. Al Jazeera English had a long interview that was hard for my son, and he didn't agree. And I said, what's wrong? Are you embarrassed? And he said, I disagree with certain things.