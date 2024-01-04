The United States’s support for PKK/YPG terror groups has long been a proven fact, despite continuing concerns from Türkiye.

This stance has become a defining feature of the often aggravating relationship between Türkiye and the US, fostering further mistrust between the two NATO allies.

The US is walking a tightrope, on which it has to balance its geostrategic policy with regards to the Middle East with common objectives of NATO, as Türkiye is one of the members of the security pact, experts say.

This endangers the future of the pact as losing Türkiye might be expected due to the conscious actions of the US which clash with Türkiye’s national security concerns, military and security analyst Abdullah Agar, tells TRT World.

Not only in Türkiye’s fight against terror but also in Israel's war on Gaza, US policy fails will lead to shrinking US hegemony in the world, experts point out.

Here the experts elaborate on the dangers of pursuing a policy that destroys the trust among the members of the pact, by fostering terrorism which has killed over 40.000 people and by fueling Israel's war on Gaza which has killed over 20.000 Palestinian civilians.

US’ multidimensional support for terrorism

The protection, funding, arming and training, Agar defines as the key tenets of US patronage of the PKK/YPG in the region.

The latest US defence budget, approved by Congress for 2024, allocates $156M for the PKK/YPG in Syria and $398M as the US claims that YPG counters the Daesh terror group in Iraq and Syria.

Although Türkiye repeatedly asked the US to stop arming the YPG terror group and allow Ankara to take the lead in countering Daesh in the region, Washington ignored Türkiye's call and continued arming the terror group.

The funds for Syria go directly to the YPG terror group-led SDF and according to the US, is the Pentagon’s main ally in countering Daesh.

Although the PKK is among the list of Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) of the US, the YPG is still not.

As it comes to the training and arming aspect of the relations, US troops conducting joint exercises with PKK/YPG terrorists, the most recent one took place last summer in northeastern Syria, as the footage reveals.

Also the US-made weapons are being used in terrorist attacks by PKK/YPG as photographic evidence and local sources suggest the list includes weapons, bomb detectors, fingerprint scanners and tracking devices.

Beyond financial, military and training support, the US provides access to political representatives in Washington.

Recent documents, reviewed by Anadolu Agency, reveal that the political branch of the SDF uses a US-based PR firm to represent its interests in the country.

Through the firm, the SDF lobbies for further financial support and meetings with the House and Senate leadership for the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

This is territorialisation of a terrorist cause, one which Türkiye strongly opposes.

Trust issues

US support for PKK, including its capacity building, has led to a trust deficit, Murat Aslan, Associate Professor of International Relations at Hasan Kalyoncu University, tells TRT World.

“When there is no trust between two allies, then do not expect the other to comply with the expected terms in case you're in danger,” he says, adding this is a 'risk zone' for the US.

He refers to past instances when Türkiye sent its troops on NATO missions, either in Afghanistan or the Balkans, as well as other military commitments and intelligence sharing.