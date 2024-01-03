An imam shot outside a Newark mosque in New Jersey state has succumbed to gunshot wounds, American authorities said.

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said o Wednesday that the loss of Imam Hassan Sharif will be felt across the state and city, adding there's no evidence indicating the shooting was motivated by an anti-Muslim bias.

The Muslim cleric was in his vehicle when he was shot more than once near the mosque, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said at a news conference.

Officers sought to identify and arrest the shooter, and while the motive wasn't clear, the governor promised to do what's possible to protect houses of worship.

The Muslim cleric was shot after 6 am outside the Masjid-Muhammad-Newark mosque, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said in an emailed statement.

The victim was taken to a nearby University Hospital in critical condition, authorities said, but died from his wounds later.

Frage said the shooting is under investigation, and no other information is available.

A message seeking more information was left with the mosque.