2100 GMT — The Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said that Palestinians would be running "civilian affairs" in post-war Gaza, provided that "there will be no hostility" to Israel.

"Gaza residents are Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostility to the State of Israel," the Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoted Yoav Gallant as saying.

After the war, Gallant said Hamas would no longer govern Gaza and Israel would reserve its operational freedom of action.

But he said there would be no Israeli civilian presence and Palestinian bodies would be in charge of the enclave.

Gallant's statement is at odds with the stance of several allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have vowed to ethnically cleanse Palestinians in Gaza and have reportedly launched talks with several African countries where expelled Palestinians will be settled.

2039 GMT — US kills 'pro-Iran' military commander in Iraq

The US has claimed to have killed a pro-Iran military commander in its strike on Baghdad, which called the strike a "blatant aggression".

An Iraqi security official said two people were killed and seven wounded in the drone strike.

But Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said the strike was an act of self-defence against a commander who was actively planning attacks against US personnel.

The strike targeted a leader of Harakat al Nujaba who was "actively involved in planning and carrying out attacks against American personnel," according to Ryder, who said it also killed another of the group's members.

2038 GMT — Netanyahu seeks 'fundamental change' to border with Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told a US envoy that he is seeking a "fundamental change" on Israel's border with Lebanon.

Netanyahu did not specify what his plans entailed, but said he was committed to resettling evacuated residents from Israel’s north back in their homes safely.

Netanyahu also said he hopes to resolve the war with Lebanon diplomatically but indicated that Israel would not shirk from a wider conflict.

"Israel, after the murderous attack on Saturday of October 7, is determined, bolder and more united than ever before," said Netanyahu.

"Those of our neighbours who have not yet understood this will understand this very well in the future."

Netanyahu spoke during a meeting with Amos Hochstein, a US envoy who mediates between Israel and Lebanon.

2000 GMT — Israeli army says 136 captives remain in Gaza

The Israeli army has said that 136 captives remained in besieged Gaza. In a news conference, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, "136 Israelis are still held in the Gaza Strip, including three civilians who were initially reported missing but later turned out to be among the hostages held in Gaza."

"We continue to work with all intelligence and operational efforts to create the conditions for their return," Hagari added.

Hagari's remarks came after recent statistics published by Israeli officials and media indicated that there are 129 captives held in besieged Gaza, suggesting conflicting reports about the actual number of captives.

1836 GMT — Houthi leader vows to answer 'American aggression'

The leader of the Houthi group has issued a warning that said American aggression against his forces in the Red Sea would not go unpunished.

It came in a message directed by Abdul-Malik al Houthi to supporters, urging them to gather Friday in the nation's capital of Sanaa and several provinces in solidarity with besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

US Central Command announced in a statement that it attacked and sunk three boats belonging to the Houthis and killed their crews after the group fired at a US Navy ship and helicopters.

"The American-Zionist arrogance committed its folly by targeting a group of our naval forces' heroes while performing their sacred mission in the Red Sea treacherously and aggressively," Houthi said.

"Millions will march out tomorrow to announce to the whole world that our people do not retreat from their faith-based stance and do not yield to the arrogant."

1713 GMT — Israel to expel hundreds of Israeli Arabs, Jerusalem residents

Israel is preparing to expel hundreds of Arabs and residents from occupied East Jerusalem to Palestinian Authority-run areas, citing alleged ties to terrorism, according to Israeli army radio.

"Israel is on the verge of deporting hundreds of Israeli Arabs and residents of East Jerusalem who have been convicted of terrorism to the Palestinian Authority territories, with some of them set to be deported in the coming months," it said.

This move comes after a modification to the Citizenship Law issued last February, according to the radio station.

"Israel is in the process of deporting 18 terrorists to Palestinian Authority territories in the first phase, with hundreds of other activists targeted for revoking their citizenship or cancelling their residency," it said.

While Arab citizens hold Israeli citizenship, Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem have permanent resident status.

The radio station noted that "the Economic Warfare Authority against Terrorism, in collaboration with the Israeli army and the Shin Bet security agency, has concluded an intelligence report regarding funds transferred by the Palestinian Authority to terrorists holding Israeli citizenship or residency."

1737 GMT —Blinken heads to Middle East for talks on Gaza — State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads back to the Middle East on his fourth trip since the Israel-Hamas war, expecting tough talks for Israel's war on Gaza and de-escalation in the region.

The top US diplomat will visit both Israel and the occupied West Bank, home of the Palestinian Authority, and five Arab countries - Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said.

Blinken will leave late Thursday and first go to Türkiye followed by Greece.

Blinken will discuss "immediate measures to increase substantially humanitarian assistance to Gaza," where the World Health Organization has warned of the risk of famine and disease.

"We don't expect every conversation on this trip to be easy. There are obviously tough issues facing the region and difficult choices ahead," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

1849 GMT — Israel to transit to new combat approach in northern Gaza: minister

Israeli Defence Minister has said that in the northern region of Gaza, they will transition to a new combat approach, including raids, destruction of tunnels, air and ground activities and special operations. Minister Yoav Gallant outlined Israel's plans for the next stage of its war in Gaza, with a new, more targeted approach in the northern section of the enclave and a continuing pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south. In a statement, he said that after the war, Hamas would no longer control Gaza, which would be run by Palestinian bodies so long as there was no threat to Israel. Israel would reserve operational freedom of action, but there would be no Israeli civilian presence.

1802 GMT — Israel must be pressured to reveal whereabouts of Palestinian detainees amid execution reports: Rights monitor

The international community "must pressure" Israel to end its "genocide of Palestinians in Gaza" and reveal the whereabouts of detainees, a human rights monitor said. In a statement, the Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said that it has received numerous reports of Palestinians being subjected to "torture, abuse and extrajudicial executions."

The group said that an investigation reportedly opened by Israeli military police last Sunday into the alleged killing of a Palestinian prisoner by an Israeli soldier who was supposed to be guarding him "is not an isolated case." The monitor said that it has received multiple testimonies regarding the Israeli army's "killing of dozens of Palestinian detainees" and "extrajudicial executions, mainly in Gaza." Several Palestinians have been "tortured to death" in Israeli army detention camps, it added.

1707 GMT — Israeli forces search house to house in occupied West Bank city

Israeli forces searched houses in the Nour al Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, detaining hundreds of suspected people, the military said. As the extended raid ended in the afternoon of its second day, the Palestinian Red Crescent said it had treated 21 casualties, of whom 17 suffered injuries from beatings during detention and interrogation and one from live fire. Tulkarm, the location of one of the main crossing points between the occupied West Bank and Israel, has seen repeated raids by security forces since the Oct.7 attack.

According to residents, Israeli forces detained at least 120 people and demolished three houses, including one belonging to a member of the Tulkarm Brigades, an armed group linked to the Palestinian faction Fatah.The Tulkarm Brigades said fighters had exchanged fire with the Israeli forces.

According to residents, Israeli forces detained at least 120 people and demolished three houses, including one belonging to a member of the Tulkarm Brigades, an armed group linked to the Palestinian faction Fatah.The Tulkarm Brigades said fighters had exchanged fire with the Israeli forces.1700 GMT — Pro-Palestine activists protest in front of Blinken's house in VirginiaDemonstrators gathered in front of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s house in Virginia, protesting against the US policy on Gaza.The pro-Palestine activist group chanted "shame on you" as they spilt fake blood on the streets and over Blinken's car as he left his house in McLean for work.The protesters also chanted, "Stop the deaths in Gaza," and "war criminal."The US, one of the few countries opposing a ceasefire in Gaza, has been facing increased international pressure, with millions of people taking to the streets in world capitals, calling for the cessation of hostilities. 1512 GMT — Another 19 Israeli soldiers were injured in Gaza, the army says

The Israeli army said that 19 more soldiers had been injured in Gaza in the last 24 hours.Figures released by the army showed that 1,006 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 27. According to the figures, 509 soldiers have been killed and 2,309 others injured since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza on Oct.7. 1509 GMT — Israeli strike kills five Palestinians in Gaza's refugee campFive Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a car in Al Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, health officials told Reuters. 1435 GMT — Hundreds mourn Hamas deputy leader at Beirut funeral

Hundreds of people attended the funeral in Beirut of Hamas number two Saleh al Arouri, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon. Calling on Hamas to avenge his death and the killing of five other members of Hamas, the mourners gathered at a mosque to recite the prayer of the dead before marching to the Shatila refugee camp, where three of them were to be buried.The coffins of the three, Aruri, Azzam al Aqraa of the Hamas military wing Qassam Brigades, and Mohammad al Rais, were draped in Palestinian and Hamas flags.

Arouri and the six other Hamas members were killed in a strike in a south Beirut stronghold of the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

Hamas and Lebanese security officials accuse d Israel of launching the attack, with one high-level Lebanese security official saying they were targeted by guided missiles.

1431 GMT — Riyadh, Doha decry Israeli calls for mass displacement from Gaza

Saudi Arabia and Qatar strongly condemned comments by two Israeli ministers calling for Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza.

Saudi Arabia "categorically condemns and rejects the comments of the two ministers," the foreign ministry said in a statement. The kingdom called on the international community to act in the face of the Israeli government's "persistence" in violating international law "through its statements and actions".

Qatar also "condemned in the strongest terms" the comments made by two ministers.

"The policy of collective punishment and forced displacement practised by the occupation authorities against the inhabitants of Gaza will not change the fact that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian," reads a statement published by Qatar's Foreign Ministry.

Kuwait followed suit with its Gulf neighbours and warned against "Israeli plans to displace Gaza residents in particular, and the Palestinian people in general".

1324 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 22,400 — ministry

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said at least 22,438 people have been killed in the besieged territory by Israeli strikes.

A ministry statement recorded 125 fatalities over the past 24 hours, while a total of 57,614 people have been wounded in the fighting.

1253 GMT — Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said that its fighter jets had struck Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

The strikes targeted a reconnaissance site, rocket launchers and a Hezbollah structure in the Maroun el Ras area, a military statement said.

The army said that it had fired several artillery shells overnight "to eliminate threats" in the border area of Rab El Thalathine without giving further details. There were no reports yet of casualties.

1245 GMT — Israel considers opening Beit Hanoon crossing for Gaza aid

Israel weighs opening the Beit Hanoon (Erez) crossing to allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave amid US pressure, according to Israeli media.The move comes ahead of a planned visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel next week, Haaretz newspaper reported. "Israel also considers allowing aid trucks through a gap in the border fence near Be’eri settlement, which the army uses to transport troops into Gaza," Haaretz reported.Aid trucks currently cross into Gaza through Egypt's Rafah border crossing, although quantities are not sufficient to meet the needs of the territory’s 2.4 million population.1208 GMT — 51 Palestinian women from Gaza held in tragic conditions by Israel: NGO

1152 GMT — Hamas leader killed in Lebanon by Israeli fighter jet, not drone: Israeli media

Lebanese media earlier reported that Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in Beirut's southern neighbourhood Tuesday evening. Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing an Israeli security source, said Arouri was killed by six guided missiles fired from an Israeli fighter jet. The daily also quoted an unnamed Lebanese security official as saying that six guided missiles were fired, two of which hit the building where Arouri was residing."Each missile weighed 100 kilogrammes," the newspaper said.

1152 GMT — UN rights chief 'very disturbed' by Israeli proposals to resettle Palestinians outside Gaza

The UN human rights chief said he is "very disturbed" by the Israeli government's suggestion of mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza."Very disturbed by high-level Israeli officials' statements on plans to transfer civilians from #Gaza to third countries," Volker Turk said in a post shared by the human rights office on X.Stressing that 85 percent of the Gaza population is already internally displaced, Turk said: "They have the right to return to their homes." "Int'l law prohibits forcible transfer of protected persons within or deportation from occupied territory," he warned.The mass displacement remarks of Gvir and Smotrich have been condemned internationally, including by the US, UK, Germany and France. 

1121 GMT — Israeli army shifts to 3rd phase of Gaza war: report

The Israeli army has shifted to the third phase of its war on the besieged Gaza, according to local media.The Israeli army has not made any official declaration, but military operations in the Palestinian territory, including the withdrawal of five brigades, suggested that it has already started the third phase of the war, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.The army now focuses on localised operations against Hamas in several areas in Gaza, KAN said. The broadcaster said the army is expected to end its military operations in al Daraj and Al Tuffah neighbourhoods east of Gaza City by next week.According to Israeli media, the army will focus more on targeted air strikes, withdraw most of its forces from Gaza and establish a buffer zone on the fence with Gaza as part of the third phase of the war.

1034 GMT — Hezbollah: Four members killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Lebanon's border

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that four of its members had been killed in clashes with Israeli forces near the border with southern Lebanon.

Lebanese group Hezbollah has said that four of its members had been killed in clashes with Israeli forces near the border with southern Lebanon.

The group, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances of their death. Hezbollah said its fighters struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Shtoula in northern Israel "with appropriate weapons," resulting in "direct hits."

At least 147 Hezbollah members have been killed since the outbreak of the clashes on Oct. 8, according to figures released by the Lebanese group.

1011 GMT — Israel bombs Palestinian Red Crescent, kills and wounds many

In a tragic incident in southern Gaza, one person was killed and six others sustained injuries when an Israeli attack targeted the Palestinian Red Crescent Society building.

The society published a video of the Israeli strike that targeted its building in Khan Younis city.

The PRCS, a vital institution providing medical assistance and humanitarian aid, has been directly affected by the recent attack.

As tensions escalate, the toll on civilian lives continues to rise.

Separately, 14 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed in a series of strikes to the west of Gaza's Khan Younis, according to a health ministry official.

1008 GMT — Israeli embassies reportedly put on alert following Hamas leader’s assassination

Israeli embassies around the world were reportedly put on alert following the assassination of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon.

Arouri was killed in an Israeli strike on a Hamas office in Beirut’s southern neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

He was the highest Hamas leader to have been killed by Israel since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza on Oct. 7.

“All embassies and Israeli and Jewish institutions were asked to increase vigilance,” the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

“Air Force and forces stationed on the border with Lebanon were also asked to increase vigilance amid retaliation threats by Hamas and Hezbollah,” it added.

0621 GMT — Tensions in Red Sea spillover effects of Gaza conflict: China tells UN