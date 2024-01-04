Tariq Habash, a Department of Education policy adviser appointed by the Biden administration has quit to protest the administration's unwavering military support of Israel's brutal war in Gaza — that has left more than 22,313 Palestinians dead and wounded 57,296 others — and its handling of the war's repercussions at home and abroad.

Habash, a Biden administration appointee who had worked in the education department to help overhaul the student loan system and address inequities in higher education, told The Associated Press he submitted his resignation on Wednesday.

That was after he and others had "done everything imaginable" to work within the system to try to register their objections to administration leaders, he said.

Habash becomes at least the second official, and the first known official of Palestinian origin, to resign from the administration in protest of President Joe Biden's actions regarding the war.

State Department veteran Josh Paul stepped down in October as the administration accelerated arms transfers to Israel.

Habash had been among the administration staffers of Middle East, Muslim and Jewish background taking part in meetings with senior White House officials and others in the administration in response to staffers' concerns on the US role in the war.

Habash described the sessions as more briefings from higher-ups than opportunity for staffers to be heard.

"I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government," Habash wrote in his resignation letter.

He said the actions of the Biden administration have put millions of innocent lives in danger in Gaza.

"I cannot be quietly complicit as this administration fails to leverage its influence as Israel’s strongest ally to halt the abusive and ongoing collective punishment tactics that have cut off Palestinians in Gaza from food, water, electricity, fuel, and medical supplies, leading to widespread disease and starvation," said Habash.

Habash accused the Biden administration of aiding indiscriminate violence against Palestinians in Gaza, questioning the integrity of Palestinian death counts in Israeli attacks and voting against resolutions that called for a ceasefire at the UN

"And administration leaders have even repeated unverified claims that systematically dehumanise Palestinians," he wrote. In addition, he revealed experiencing dehumanisation and identity erasure by peers, the media and the US government.

Habash, whose family lived through the Nakba, or Catastrophe in 1948, when Palestinians were forced from their lands to make way for an Israeli state, said hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were violently and forcibly expelled from their homes and his relatives have never been allowed to return to their familial homes for 75 years.

"Millions of Palestinians have faced decades of occupation, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid, and the Biden Administration's passive acceptance of this status quo is wholly out of line with democratic values. Our government continues to provide unconditional military funding to a government that is uninterested in protecting innocent lives," added Habash.

The White House referred questions about Habash to the Department of Education and a department spokesperson said "we wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Related Officials, academics who resigned in protest of Israel’s massacres of Palestinians

Pressure on US universities

Biden and his top officials have defended Israel's devastating air and ground invasion in Gaza. They point to their repeated urging to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to change how it is fighting the war so as to lessen killings among Palestinian civilians.