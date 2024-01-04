The Yemeni government has announced that talks have been indefinitely postponed on a prisoner exchange with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Majid Fadael, spokesperson and negotiator for the government's prisoners, wrote in a statement on X that the planned talks in Jordan this week have been indefinitely postponed.

He noted that the talks were postponed due to the uncompromising stance of the Houthis and their obstruction of the meeting.

Pointing out that the Houthis had also obstructed a meeting planned in Switzerland in November, Fadail accused the Iran-backed group of continuing crimes against the Yemeni people and exploiting humanitarian issues in the political and media arena.

There has been no statement from the Houthis on the decision to postpone the talks.