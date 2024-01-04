Bosnia's Serb entity is on course to organise its own elections under its own rules, the region's controversial leader Milorad Dodik has said, in his latest blow against Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) central government.

The leader of the Republika Srpska (RS) has been pushing for greater autonomy from the Balkan country's central institutions, amid ethnic fault lines that endure nearly three decades after the 1992-1995 war.

The RS parliament in June passed a law suspending recognition of rulings made by BiH's constitutional court.

The law was annulled by Bosnia's international peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, who oversees civilian aspects of the peace deal that ended Bosnia's 1992-1995 war, and has the power to sack elected officials and impose laws.

But Dodik went on to enact the law anyway and was subsequently indicted for rejecting the envoy's authority.

"We are determined to create a new law (...) the electoral law of Republika Srpska," Dodik told journalists at the end of a meeting with the leaders of the ruling coalition parties in Banja Luka, capital of the Bosnian Serb entity.