The death toll in Japan due to massive earthquakes has climbed to 78.

Whereabouts of at least 51 others remain unknown and have been declared “unaccounted for,” Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

Central Japan has been hit by many earthquakes since Monday afternoon with magnitudes as strong as 7.6, causing widespread devastations, as many areas are yet disconnected.

Japan has been hit by around 600 tremors since Monday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Noto region facing the Sea of Japan.