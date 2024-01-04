WORLD
Death toll in Japan earthquake mounts to 78, dozens still missing
Four days have passed since massive earthquake hit central Japan facing Sea of Japan.
The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Noto region facing the Sea of Japan. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
January 4, 2024

The death toll in Japan due to massive earthquakes has climbed to 78.

Whereabouts of at least 51 others remain unknown and have been declared “unaccounted for,” Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

Central Japan has been hit by many earthquakes since Monday afternoon with magnitudes as strong as 7.6, causing widespread devastations, as many areas are yet disconnected.

Japan has been hit by around 600 tremors since Monday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Noto region facing the Sea of Japan.

“All-out effort”

Ishikawa province was the hardest hit where most of the deaths were reported and saw massive destruction of buildings, mostly in Wajima city where people are reportedly still under the rubble. Thousands of households are without electricity.

Japan has deployed thousands of soldiers in search and rescue operations while bad weather also affected the post-earthquake operations.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized an “all -out effort” to save “as many lives as possible during the first 72 hours of the disaster.”

His government is mulling to grant around 4 billion yen ($28 million) in response to the disaster.

More forces were deployed for search and rescue efforts, while number of evacuated people in Ishikawa province rose to around 34,000, while some 110,000 households in Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata provinces are still without water.

