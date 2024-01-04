WORLD
Iran revises down death toll in Kerman twin blasts
Many bodies had been disfigured due to powerful bombings, which led to inaccuracies in the count of fatalities, which has been revised by forensic experts.
Thousands of people had gathered to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani , when twin blasts  rattled the gathering . /Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 4, 2024

The death toll from Wednesday's twin bombings in southeastern Iran's Kerman city has been revised down to 84 with 284 others injured, officials said.

Speaking to media people during his visit to Kerman, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on Thursday morning based on forensic evaluation, a total of 84 people have been declared dead so far.

Many of the injured people are still in critical condition, he hastened to add, which might push the death toll higher.

A total of 220 injured have been admitted to various hospitals in the mountainous province, the minister informed, adding that the situation is back to normal.

At least two powerful explosions ripped through the Kerman city on Wednesday, in close vicinity to the cemetery where Iran's former top military commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani lies buried.

Thousands of people had gathered there to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani, the former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

The cause of the explosions is still being investigated by security agencies. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks, the deadliest in the post-1979 history of Iran.

'Disfigured bodies'

On Wednesday, officials had put the death toll at 103 and the number of injured at 140.

The head of the Medical Emergency Organization in Kerman, Sayyed Mohammad Saberi, speaking to state TV on Thursday, confirmed the revision in the death toll from 103 to 84 .

He said many bodies had been disfigured due to powerful bombings, which led to inaccuracies in the count of fatalities, which was later revised by forensic experts.

Speaking at an event in Tehran on Wednesday, President Ebrahim Raisi said the perpetrators of the "cowardly act" will "soon be identified and punished" by the country's security and law enforcement agencies.

He also lashed out at the US and Israel for their "crimes" and said they will "pay the price," without directly accusing them.

