A new immersive Elvis Presley show will open in central London later this year, bringing the king of rock 'n' roll back to life with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), organisers said.

"Elvis Evolution," featuring a life-size digital Elvis performing on stage, is designed to be the first of a series of shows in cities including Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

British company Layered Reality put together the spectacle using AI, holographic projections, augmented reality, live theatre and multi-sensory effects to celebrate the singer's life and legacy.

It promises previously unseen performances created through access to thousands of personal photos and home-video archives after striking a deal with Authentic Brands Group, which owns his estate.

Layered Reality chief executive Andrew McGuinness called the show "a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley."

Related Universal Music to manage Elvis Presley's song catalogue

"Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment — they want to be a part of it," he added.