UN human rights chief Volker Turk has said that he was "very disturbed" after comments by senior Israeli officials calling for Palestinians to leave Gaza.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday called for promoting "a solution to encourage the emigration of Gaza's residents" and the re-establishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza.

His comments came the day after far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also called for the return of settlers to Gaza, adding that Israel should "encourage" the territory's approximately 2.4 million Palestinians to leave.

"Very disturbed by high-level Israeli officials' statements on plans to transfer civilians from Gaza to third countries," Turk wrote on Thursday on X , formerly Twitter.

He added that "international law prohibits forcible transfer of protected persons within or deportation from occupied territory."