"The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Partnership and Cooperation in Addis Ababa on January 1, 2024, between Republic of Ethiopia and Somaliland, without the knowledge and consent of the Somali Government, raises concerns," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement.

Affirming its commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Keceli reiterated the importance of abiding by international law in this matter, in a statement on Thursday.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi on Monday.

Somalia rejected the move, calling it a threat to good neighborliness and a violation of its sovereignty.

Abiy’s office hailed the pact as “historic,” saying it is “intended to serve as a framework for the multisectoral partnership between the two sides.”

Landlocked Ethiopia has signed an initial agreement with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

As part of the deal, Somaliland plans to lease a 20-km (12.4-mile) stretch of land along its coastline to Ethiopia to establish a marine force base, Abdi said at the signing.