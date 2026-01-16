While President Donald Trump has cast the US military strike and removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as part of a sweeping campaign against drugs, international reports and expert assessments suggest the narrative is thinner than the rhetoric.

The US case rests on narcotics and the smuggling routes that are used to smuggle illicit substances into the country.

Two substances dominate Washington’s claims and America’s overdose crisis: cocaine and fentanyl. Their origins, production chains, and path into the United States are well-documented. And they point largely away from Venezuela.

Venezuela is neither a major producer of cocaine nor the main transit route through which these narcotics enter the US.

“The most common misconception is the role Venezuelan criminal organisations play in international trafficking,” says Steven Dudley, the co-founder of InSight Crime, a think tank that investigates organised crime in the Americas.

“The Venezuelan criminal groups are not major international players; they are largely local,” he tells TRT World.

The January 3 military operation in which Maduro was abducted, leaving nearly 100 people dead, was followed by a series of controversial airstrikes on boats in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

The Trump administration alleged the vessels were being used to smuggle drugs into the US. Around 35 such airstrikes were carried out between September 2025 and January 2026, killing dozens of people, their final moments captured by drone-mounted thermal cameras.

But geography complicates the claim about the severity of Venezuela’s involvement.

According to The Washington Post, most of the strikes took place in the Eastern Pacific, near the coasts of Colombia and Mexico. Venezuela’s coastline lies on the Caribbean Sea, part of the Atlantic Ocean.

Where and how cocaine is produced makes case against Venezuela even weaker.

Almost all of the world’s cocaine is produced and manufactured in the Andean region, primarily in Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) publishes a comprehensive global assessment of narcotics production and trafficking routes each year. Venezuela is not listed among the principal producers of cocaine.

References to the country appear sparingly in UNODC reports, largely in discussions of regional transit rather than production.

UNODC’s World Drug Report 2025 includes a visualisation of trafficking routes showing that Venezuela is not the primary corridor through which cocaine reaches the United States.

In response to questions from TRT World, the UNODC press office referred to its latest publications, including the World Drug Report and the Global Report on Cocaine .

“Venezuela accounted for 43.7 tonnes of cocaine seized in 2023, representing 1.9 percent of global seizures,” the UNODC told TRT World.

Even the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) own fact sheet states that most cocaine entering the US passes through Mexico.

Professor Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, an expert on Latin American drug cartel networks, says that while Venezuela is used as a trafficking route, the scale and timing of its role remain contested.

She notes that the US narrative may reflect geopolitical interests as much as drug statistics.

At the same time, Colombia, Venezuela’s neighbour and the world’s largest cocaine producer, has been central to US drug policy for decades.

Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has declared a renewed war on narcotics. In 2024, more than 80,000 Americans died from drug overdoses, most linked to synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unlike cocaine, fentanyl is not grown.

Most of the world’s fentanyl is manufactured in Mexico, using precursor chemicals largely sourced from China. From there, the final product is smuggled across the US-Mexico border.

Venezuela plays a little role in this supply chain.

Trump himself has suggested the operation against Venezuela was about more than drugs.

He has said the US intends to “run” Venezuela and even posted an image on Truth Social referring to himself as the country’s “acting president”.

He has also met with executives from Exxon, Chevron, and Conoco in Washington, seeking to encourage up to $100 billion in investment in Venezuela’s oil sector.