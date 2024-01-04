Since October 2023, more than 100 journalists have been killed, injured, or remain missing in Gaza and southern Lebanon, according to Palestinian authorities. Rights groups have called the number of journalists killed in Israel's war on Gaza "unparalleled" in modern history.

These figures are difficult to contemplate. They constitute an impersonal enumeration of the deaths of skilled and indigenous reporters who offer an opportunity for many in the world to finally live with their eyes open and consider the underrepresented perspectives of the region and the Palestinian-Israeli issue, the epicentre of so much strife and heartbreak for more than 75 years.

The targeted killing of witnesses, as such, is the most egregious form of witness tampering and has become a strategic necessity in the race for narrative control over what many have called a genocidal war.

For historians of journalism, this is familiar: if you don’t like the message, then kill the messengers. Normally, the killing of journalists anywhere in the world is met with severe criticism and protest, particularly within the hierarchy of journalism and their various guilds and associations.

But over the past few months, normal, by all indicators, has been tossed out the window. The lack of outcry from the patricians of Western journalism has been deafening and has unwittingly destabilised the overwhelming influence of Western media giants on global narratives.

With the death toll of reporters increasing, two questions are begged. First, why is Israel getting away with killing so many journalists? Second, what is it about reportage and witnessing that makes killing the witnesses strategically valuable?

Understanding this means taking a look at the roots and ideologies that make witness tampering pass with impunity. There are a few causes supported by research, such as the legacy of colonialism and its close cousin, contemporary marginalisation and dehumanisation.

When it comes to Palestinians, as well as the broader Middle East, the impact of colonialism significantly influences perceptions and receptions to mass killings of civilians and reporters. Edward Said and other scholars are certain of this. The legacies of the Empire of the past were constructed by way of depriving members of these colonised societies of their cultural distinctions and, in fact, their very humanity.

Even colonial powers are beholden to their stakeholders and audiences. As such, colonial narratives are produced to justify land grabs and resource exploitation under the guise of humanising a humanity-impaired people or developing an underdeveloped society.

Though colonialism on the ground has largely ended in most countries, the ideational foundations of colonialism persist in informing media narratives and public perceptions that make war conceits and their valorisation more palatable. Stubborn views of the East, established through a prism of superiority, ultimately underwrites the narrative construction of Palestinians.

The results are not subtle. For three-quarters of a century, Palestinian identity and culture, in the form of their flag, and of course, the terrifying black-white chequered scarves, have been construed as signs of radicalism, violence, and antisemitism, which, in turn, nearly criminalise Palestinian personhood.