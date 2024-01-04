More than a thousand mourners attended the funeral in Beirut of Hamas number two Saleh al Arouri who was killed in a Lebanon strike blamed on Israel.

Calling on Hamas to avenge his death and the killing of five other members of the Palestinian resistance group on Tuesday, the mourners gathered at a mosque to recite the prayer of the dead before marching to Shatila refugee camp where three of them were buried on Thursday.

The coffins of the three, Arouri, Azzam al Aqraa of the Hamas military wing Qassam Brigades, and Mohammad al Rais, were draped in Palestinian and Hamas flags.

A machine gun was laid on top of each coffin and heavy gunfire rang out as the funeral procession made its way to the cemetery, drowning out chants of "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) by mourners waving Palestinian flags and those of Hamas ally Islamic Jihad.

"Abu Obeida, bomb Tel Aviv," the mourners shouted, addressing the Gaza spokesperson of the Hamas military wing by his nom de guerre.

Arouri and the six other Hamas members were killed in a strike in a south Beirut stronghold of the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah.

Hamas and Lebanese security officials accused Israel of launching the attack, with one high-level Lebanese security official saying they were targeted by guided missiles.

A US defence official told AFP on Wednesday that Israel was behind the attack. Israel has not claimed responsibility.

Arouri is the most senior Hamas figure to be killed since the Gaza war broke out on October 7 after Hamas attacked Israel.

"The assassination of Saleh al Arouri and of any other Palestinian is a failed act because the resistance will continue to produce new leaders," one of the mourners, Oman Ghannum, told AFP.

The 35-year-old Palestinian said he wanted to take part in the funeral procession "to denounce the genocide under way in Gaza and the violation of Lebanese sovereignty by Israel".