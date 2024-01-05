OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said he felt members of the Muslim and Arab communities in the tech industry were uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, in an apparent reference to the impact of the ongoing war in Gaza.

"Muslim and Arab (especially Palestinian) colleagues in the tech community I have spoken with feel uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, often out of fear of retaliation and damaged career prospects," Altman wrote on social media network X on Thursday, formerly known as Twitter.

The Microsoft-backed ChatGPT maker's high-profile boss urged the tech industry to treat members of those communities with empathy.

A user on X asked Altman in a reply how he felt about the experiences of the Jewish community.

Altman responded: "I am Jewish. I believe that antisemitism is a significant and growing problem in the world, and I see a lot of people in our industry sticking up for me, which I deeply appreciate. I see much less of that for Muslims."