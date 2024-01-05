WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel unveils Gaza plan: No Hamas or Israeli should rule enclave after war
Few Israeli ministers recently have called to displace all the Palestinians from Gaza.
Israel unveils Gaza plan: No Hamas or Israeli should rule enclave after war
Washington has suggested Gaza be governed by a "revitalised" Palestinian Authority, which is based in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 5, 2024

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant presented his plan for the post-war administration of Gaza, saying that neither Hamas nor Israel would govern the Palestinian territory after hostilities there conclude.

Gallant unveiled on Thursday an outline of his plan to the press before submitting it to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, which has been divided in recent weeks over the future of Gaza after the ouster of Hamas, which has ruled the enclave since 2007.

Under the plan, Israel's war in the territory will continue until it has secured the return of the hostages taken on October 7, dismantled Hamas's "military and governing capabilities", and removed any remaining military threats.

After that, the outline says, a new phase will begin during which "Hamas will not control Gaza and will not pose a security threat to the citizens of Israel", with unspecified Palestinian bodies assuming the territory's governance.

Israel would reserve its right to operate inside the territory, the plan states, but there would be "no Israeli civilian presence in the Gaza Strip after the goals of the war have been achieved".

RelatedDatabase exposes 500 instances of Israeli incitement to genocide in Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Displacing Palestinians National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had called on Monday for Israeli settlers to return to the territory after the war, and for a "solution to encourage the emigration" of Gaza's Palestinian population, echoing similar comments by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The calls had drawn condemnation from Arab states, as well as from key ally the United States.

"Gaza residents are Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel," Gallant's outline says, without specifying which bodies that might include.

Washington has suggested Gaza be governed by a "revitalised" Palestinian Authority, which is based in the occupied West Bank.

The unveiling of Gallant's plan comes on the eve of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is travelling to the Middle East to press for more humanitarian aid for Gaza and to stave off any regional escalation of the conflict.

RelatedUN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Palestinians to leave Gaza
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister