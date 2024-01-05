Sudan has recalled its ambassador to Kenya in protest against the warm reception given to Sudanese paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo by Kenyan President William Ruto.

Sudan's Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Al Sadiq confirmed the summoning of Kamal Gubara in protest against the Kenyan government's official reception Wednesday for Dagalo, popularly known as Hemeti, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Quoting Al Sadiq, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) highlighted the significance of the move, saying "the consultation with their ambassador will cover all possibilities for the outcome of Sudan's relations with Kenya."

Kenya said the meeting between Ruto and Dagalo was aimed at fostering lasting peace in Sudan, which has been facing clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF since mid-April 2023.

According to the UN, the conflict has resulted in the loss of at least 12,000 lives, with more than 33,000 people sustaining injuries.

The humanitarian impact is severe, with an estimated 24.8 million people, nearly one-half of Sudan's population, requiring urgent assistance in 2024.