Israel aims to 'export its crisis' abroad  by killing Hamas leader
Former head of the Palestinian group Hamas, Khaled Mashal, says Israel believes that expanding the war abroad would confuse the resistance and calculations in the region.
January 5, 2024

Israel wants "to export its crisis abroad" through the assassination of Hamas deputy chief Saleh Al Arouri, a senior leader of the Palestinian resistance group said.

“This criminal, arrogant Zionist enemy, despite its failures and disappointments after three months of its barbaric aggression on Gaza, wants to annihilate the people of Gaza. In light of its failure and its doubled losses of soldiers killed, it wants to export the crisis abroad. It wants to expand the circle of aggression, thinking that this would confuse the calculations of the resistance and the calculations of the region," Khaled Mashal, the former head of Hamas's political bureau and current leader of its diaspora office, said Thursday in a statement.

"It thought that assassinations of leaders would break the will of the resistance and weaken the leadership, not knowing that this is a big delusion.”

Arouri's assassination

Al Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday evening.

He was the highest-ranking Hamas leader to have been killed by Israel since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza on October 7.

Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for Al Arouri’s death. Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah group have vowed to retaliate for his assassination.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 22,438 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,614 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

