Gold was headed for its first weekly drop in four, as reduced bets for an early interest rate cut in the US boosted the dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited a key employment report.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,044.57 per ounce, as of 0601 GMT. It has declined about 0.9% so far in the week. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,051.40.

"Gold is down this week as yields and the dollar rebound. That's because markets have been scaling back Fed rate cut expectations since the start of the New Year," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

The dollar index rose 0.1% against its rivals and was headed for its best week since July, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields, meanwhile, held above 4% and were on track for their best week since October.

Inflation control and rate cut uncertainties